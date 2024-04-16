LIVE Arnaldi-Baez 3-4 | ATP Barcellona 2024 in DIRETTA | c’è il break dell’argentino a metà 1° set

LIVE Arnaldi-Baez 3-4, ATP Barcellona 2024 in DIRETTA: c’è il break dell’argentino a metà 1° set (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI SONEGO-FONSECA LA DIRETTA LIVE DI COBOLLI-NADAL DALLE 16.00 4-3 Rovescio lungolinea definitivo cercato dal ligure. Esce di una spanna. break di Baez. 40-A Doppio fallo (2°)… 40-40 Prima vincente!!! 40-30 Brutto errore di rovescio!! Attenzione, prima palla break del match. Chiamato lungo il dritto carico di Baez. Arnaldi cancella il segno, si rigioca. 30-30 Lontano dalla palla e in avanti sul rovescio lungolinea. Dopo che Baez si era difeso bene con il back di rovescio. 30-15 Largo stavolta il dritto a tutta. Il margine nel tennis è importante chiaramente. 30-0 Serve&volley! Volèe vincente di rovescio! 15-0 Gran vincente ...
