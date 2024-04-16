LIVE Arnaldi-Baez 3-3 | ATP Barcellona 2024 in DIRETTA | nessun break a metà 1° set

LIVE Arnaldi

LIVE Arnaldi-Baez 3-3, ATP Barcellona 2024 in DIRETTA: nessun break a metà 1° set (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI SONEGO-FONSECA LA DIRETTA LIVE DI COBOLLI-NADAL DALLE 16.00 30-15 Largo stavolta il dritto a tutta. Il margine nel tennis è importante chiaramente. 30-0 Serve&volley! Volèe vincente di rovescio! 15-0 Gran vincente di dritto dal centro di Arnaldi! 3-3 Smorzata di Baez, sbaglia il tocco di rovescio l’azzurro. Forse poteva andare in back lungolinea attaccando sul rovescio. A-40 Tela di Baez da fondo. Finisce col cedere Arnaldi di dritto. 40-40 Vola il dritto dell’argentino. C’è da dire che, se le condizioni sono lente, le palle sembrano veloci. 40-30 Bene con il dritto Baez. 30-30 GRANDE ACCELERAZIONE IMPROVVISA DI DRITTO, gran vincente di ...
