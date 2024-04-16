LIVE – Arnaldi-Baez 0-0 | secondo turno Atp Barcellona 2024 | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

(Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Ile latestuale di, incontro valevole per ildell’ATP 500 di(terra rossa). Il sanremese ha giocato soltanto un’ora nel suo debutto. Il francese Arthur Cazaux, infatti, si è ritirato nelle battute finali del primo set per via di una brutta storta alla caviglia. Ora sulla sua strada c’è il piccolo argentino, ottava forza del tabellone e beneficiario di un bye all’esordio. Il numero diciannove del mondo è un autentico specialista della superficie e quest’anno è stato capace di aggiudicarsi il titolo sia a Rio de Janeiro sia a Santiago. Tra i due tennisti si tratta del primo scontro diretto della carriera, conche partirà sfavoritole quote dei ...

‘Oh my god’: Arthur Cazaux shows off extent of horror ankle injury - A French tennis star has left fans shocked after showing off the nightmare extent of an injury he suffered that forced him to retire. Arthur Cazaux has shown off the horror injury he picked up at the ...news.au

Tennis, ATP Bucarest - Sonego si arrende al baby prodigio Fonseca: passa il 17enne brasiliano - CLICCA PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI Arnaldi-BAEZ (4° MATCH DALLE 11.00) LA DIRETTA LIVE DI COBOLLI-NADAL DALLE 16.00 Si chidue qui la Diretta LIVE di Sonego-Fonseca, ci risentiamo ...informazione

LIVE Arnaldi-Baez, ATP Barcellona 2024 in DIRETTA: azzurro sfavorito contro il n. 19 del mondo, ma può giocarsela - CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Buongiorno amici di OA Sport e benvenuti alla Diretta LIVE del match di 2° turno dell'ATP di Barcellona tra Matteo Arnaldi e Sebastian Baez. Grandi match in C ...oasport