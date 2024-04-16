Lenovo ThinkCentre, presentati i nuovi desktop con funzioni AI e componenti all’avanguardia (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024)Lenovo ha presentato la nuova serie di PC desktopThinkCentre dotati di processori desktop AMD Ryzen PRO 8000 con capacità NPU integrate fino a 16 TOPS, caratterizzati dalla possibilità di effettuare trilioni di operazioni al secondo per l’elaborazione di attività AI, tra cui ThinkCentre M75t Gen 5, dalle prestazioni elevate, ThinkCentre M75s Gen 5, più flessibile, e ThinkCentre M75q Gen 5, più compatto.
Progettata per soddisfare le esigenze delle aziende moderne, la famiglia di desktopThinkCentre M75 Gen 5 sfrutta le capacità AI dei suoi componenti e ottimizza l’efficienza energetica, garantendo così risultati sorprendenti.
Sanjeev Menon, Vice President and General Manager, Worldwide desktop Business
