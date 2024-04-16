It Ends With Us | la data di uscita del film tratto da Colleen Hoover è stata posticipata

Ends With

It Ends With Us, la data di uscita del film tratto da Colleen Hoover è stata posticipata (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Sembra che dovremo aspettare ancora un po’ per vedere l’universo di Colleen Hoover trasposto sul grande schermo: la data di uscita del film It Ends With Us è stata infatti posticipata dal 21 giugno al 9 agosto. È già la seconda volta che il progetto con Blake Lively slitta, dopo che il film doveva debuttare lo scorso febbraio prima di essere rimandato all’inizio dell’anno. Diretto da Justin Baldoni, ex attore di Jane the Virgin e Cinque metri da te, che reciterà anche al fianco di Blake Lively. Il cast di It Ends With Us comprende anche Jenny Slate e Hasan Minhaj. La sceneggiatura è stata adattata da Christy Hall, mentre il film è prodotto da Alex ...
It Ends With Us, il prossimo film con Blake Lively posticipa la data d'uscita

