Invincible: Prime Video ha rinnovato la serie animata per le Stagioni 4 e 5? (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Secondo un nuovo aggiornamento, lo streamer avrebbe già dato il via libera a due ulteriori Stagioni Invincible è diventata un grande successo per Prime Video e la sua crescita non accenna a rallentare. Con due Stagioni all'attivo, Amazon è già al lavoro sulla terza stagione già confermata e ora è emersa la notizia che avrebbe dato il via libera ad altre due Stagioni. La notizia proviene da Republic, che ha lanciato una nuova opportunità di investimento in concomitanza con Invincible. I creatori dello show stanno lavorando con Skybound per creare un Videogioco AAA ambientato nell'universo del supereroe. Il lancio dell'investimento ha suscitato molta attenzione e il Q&A della pagina suggerisce che Invincible ha già ottenuto il …
