Il wrapping auto Roma impazza ma attenti alle regole da rispettare

wrapping auto

Il wrapping auto Roma impazza ma attenti alle regole da rispettare (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Si sente parlare sempre di più di wrapping auto Roma. Ad essere interessati non sono soltanto i giovani automobilisti Romani ma anche gli adulti. Il Car wrapping è una tecnica che impazza a Roma perché i costi sono contenuti e non ci sono limiti alle applicazioni e alla fantasia. Precisiamo: non ci sarebbero limiti. Infatti la pratica di rivestire la carrozzeria dell’auto per cambiare colore è permessa ma bisogna tenere conto di specifiche regole da rispettare, non solo quelle italiane ma anche quelle estere se si esce da Roma, si attraversano i confini e ad esempio si va in Germania. Il wrapping auto a Roma è molto ...
