Il big match del 22 aprile. Verso i 3.000 all’Olimpico. Pullman pieni (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Obiettivo tremila tifosi rossoblù all’Olimpico. Poiché si parte da una base di oltre 2 mila, da qui a lunedì tocca fare un ultimo sforzo. Anche trovando in extremis un posto in macchina, che al momento appare più facile che reperire un passaggio in Pullman: quelli organizzati dai club rossoblù di città e provincia hanno alzato da giorni il cartello di ‘sold out’. La febbre per Roma-Bologna è contagiosa, nonostante le cosiddette esigenze di calendario abbiano collocato la sfida alle 18,30 di un giorno lavorativo: non proprio il massimo per chi deve scegliere tra lavorare o prendersi un giorno di ferie per seguire l’amato bene rossoblù. Sui social da giorni è partito il tam tam tra i tifosi, con indirizzi e recapiti telefonici di chi potrebbe ancora avere qualche posto sui Pullman (quasi impossibile), con la speranza che la forte ...
