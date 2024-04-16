Gaia BH3 | scoperto il buco nero più grande mai registrato nella Via Lattea

Astronomers Discover Heaviest Stellar Black Hole in the Milky Way - A team led by Pasquale Panuzzo, an astronomer at the Observatoire de Paris, has uncovered the most massive stellar black hole ever detected in the Milky Way. Gaia BH3 dwarfs the previous record holder ...gizmodo

Milky Way’s ‘most massive’ black hole, 33 times bigger than Sun, leaves scientists stunned - Scientists have discovered what they call “Milky Way's most massive" black hole yet. To put its size into perspective, it’s at least 33 times bigger than the Sun and located 2,000 light years away ...wionews

Astronomia, scoperto un enorme buco nero nella Via Lattea - Pasquale Panuzzo del Cnrs, a capo dello studio, ha espresso il suo entusiasmo per questa scoperta, definendola un evento unico nella vita di un ricercatore. La presenza di un buco nero così massiccio ...quotidiano