Friends | Olivia Williams | Esperienza allarmante | un produttore gridava a un' attrice ' Non sei divertente' !

Friends Olivia

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Friends, Olivia Williams: "Esperienza allarmante, un produttore gridava a un'attrice 'Non sei divertente'!" (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Olivia Williams ha raccontato l'Esperienza sgradevole vissuta sul set di Friends, dove è apparsa nel doppio episodio Il matrimonio di Ross. Olivia Williams ha svelato retroscena non proprio piacevoli della sua Esperienza sul set della sitcom Friends. L'attrice britannica è apparsa nel finale della quarta stagione nei panni di Felicity, ma ha confessato all'Independent di aver trovato l'Esperienza lavorativa piuttosto sgradevole. "Tanto per fare un esempio, sono stata portata allo studio in un'auto condivisa con un'attrice meravigliosa il cui personaggio, credo, si chiamava 'Vecchia'", ha ricordato Olivia Williams. "A un certo punto un produttore - di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Notizie Correlate

  • Friends Olivia

    Olivia Munn affiancherà Jon Hamm nella prossima serie drammatica Apple TV+ creata da Jonathan Tropper. Olivia Munn è stata scritturata accanto a Jon Hamm in Your Friends and Neighbors, la prossima ... (movieplayer)

Guest Starring on ‘Friends’ Was ‘Harrowing’ and ‘Alarming’ for Olivia Williams, Who Says ‘A Producer Just Yelled’ at an Actor on Set: ‘You’re Not Funny!’

Megan Fox is right: we shouldn’t waste our time on bad dates - Megan Fox is right: we shouldn’t waste our time on bad dates - LET’S UNPACK THAT: As the Transformers star advises single women to steer clear of dating altogether, Olivia Petter examines whether she ...msn

Olivia Williams opens up on 'harrowing' experience as guest star on season four finale of Friends - Olivia Williams, 53, has offered details about her guest starring role on Friends that she previously described as 'harrowing'.dailymail.co.uk

Crystal Minkoff Exits ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Before Season 14 - Crystal Minkoff. Trae Patton/Bravo Crystal Kung Minkoff will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 14. “It’s very bittersweet,” Crystal, 41, said via an Instagram video ...aol

Video di Tendenza
Video Friends Olivia
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.