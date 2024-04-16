In response to increased client demand for flexibility in the commodities market and in line with its commitment to deliver comprehensive trading solutions, FP Markets has announced the expansion of its Commodity Offering. The move allows traders and investors at FP Markets to not only capitalise on new opportunities in the commodities sector but it also broadens the options available for portfolio diversification. Complementing its existing range of Commodity CFDs, clients trading with FP Markets can now trade and invest in Brent Oil, Cotton and Sugar Futures CFDs: Available on cTrader, MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Trading Platforms, the newly added ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
FP Markets Increases its Commodity Offering, Adding Brent Oil, Cotton and Sugar Futures
The global mobile marketing industry shows signs of recovery - The global mobile advertising industry is showing signs of recovery and more overseas Markets are emerging as good destinations for Chinese companies to go global, according to the latest finding of ...global.chinadaily.cn
Main Street Capital Corporation: Main Street Announces Preliminary Estimate of First Quarter 2024 Operating Results - Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule HOUSTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street" or the "Company") is ...finanznachrichten.de
Italian inflation steadies as Markets await ECB rate cut - A drop in energy prices brings monthly inflation to a lower-than-expected rate as price Increases also cool on an annual basis.euronews