Food Expo Versilia: dal 26 al 29 aprile a Viareggio (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Tutto pronto a Viareggio per Food Expo Versilia, interessante evento in programma dal 26 al 29 aprile 2024 a Viareggio. Si tratta di una kermesse, giunta alla sua seconda edizione, interamente riservata alla cultura enogastronomica e alle produzioni locali. E’ definita dagli addetti ai lavori come “l’unica che racconta l’intero territorio dalle dune del Parco di Migliarino San Rossore, al mare, all’entroterra della Versilia fino alle Alpi Apuane“. Una vetrina di blasone e spessore, che si pone come mission quella della promozione e valorizzazione delle produzioni del territorio. Il tutto creando connessione con i vari player, appassionati e professionisti della ricettività della zona della Versilia e province limitrofe. Nella suggestiva location ...
