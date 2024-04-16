Fleet Motor Day 2024 | a Roma il punto sulla mobilità aziendale e la transizione energetica

Notizie Correlate
XEV YOYO PRO: la city car debutta al Fleet Motor Day 2024. A Vallelunga in anteprima per i Fleet e Mobility Manager la nuova versione 100% elettrica che tutti aspettano XEV si presenta alla ... (tuttotek)
Anteprime del Fleet Motor Day 2024, le auto protagoniste
GreenPower to Showcase its All-Electric Commercial Vehicles at San Diego Gas & Electric EV Fleet Day - GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the ...finance.yahoo
Trucking regulations outlook: FMCSA turnovers create challenges - Representatives from ATA and Scopelitis Transportation Consulting share their insight into the future of trucking regulations.fleetowner
Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer: Prices revealed as orders open - Volkswagen’s new ID.7 Tourer electric estate challenger goes on sale this week, priced at £52,240. It’s the brand’s first-ever battery electric es ...fleetworld.co.uk