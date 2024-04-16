ELFBAR zeros in on vape recyclability in continuous dedication

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) HONG KONG, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/Global vaping technology pioneerannounced its product prototypes amid the brand's stepped-up effort to further theof vaping products.'s concept single-use— a corrugated paper structure — wins the product design prize at the world-renowned International Forum (iF) Design Award 2024.Corrugated PaperIn another latest example of bringing innovation by doubling down on developing recycling technologies, the brand showcases R3, a single-useprototype users can detach the battery on their own for more hassle-free recycling. Minimalist concept boosted by corrugated paper The award-winning single-useapplies degradable corrugated paper to its entire shell, an ...