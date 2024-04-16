Dr Odyssey | Don Johnson nel cast della nuova serie di Ryan Murphy

Odyssey Don

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Dr. Odyssey, Don Johnson nel cast della nuova serie di Ryan Murphy (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) L'ex star di Miami Vice reciterà nella nuova produzione ABC con protagonista Joshua Jackson. Don Johnson è l'ultima star che si è aggiunta ufficialmente al cast della nuova creazione di Ryan Murphy, Dr. Odyssey, prodotta da ABC. Variety ha confermato che Johnson affiancherà il protagonista della serie Joshua Jackson in quello che potrebbe essere un medical procedural, con la première prevista per la stagione televisiva 2024-2025. Ryan Murphy si sta occupando della scrittura della serie insieme a Jon Robin Baitz e Joe Baken, tutti e tre nelle vesti anche di produttori esecutivi insieme a Jackson. Si tratta dell'ultimo ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Dr. Odyssey, Don Johnson nel cast della nuova serie di Ryan Murphy

Dr. Odyssey: Don Johnson affianca Joshua Jackson nel medical drama di Ryan Murphy - Don Johnson, attore famoso soprattutto per il ruolo del detective Sonny Crockett nella srie cult Miami Vice, ha firmato per recitare accanto a Joshua Jackson in Dr. Odyssey, la nuova serie di Ryan Mur ...comingsoon

Dive Into Your Free Daily Horoscope & Celebrate Sadie Sink’s Stellar Journey - Today’s free horoscope shines a light on Sadie Sink’s incredible journey, born April 16th, 2002. Explore how the stars align for you on this significant day and draw inspiration from ...reporterherald

Don Johnson star della serie Dr Odyssey, creata da Ryan Murphy, accanto a Joshua Jackson - L'attore Don Johnson farà parte del cast della serie Dr Odyssey, il nuovo progetto ideato e prodotto da Ryan Murphy per ABC ...badtaste

Video di Tendenza
Video Odyssey Don
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.