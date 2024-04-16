Da LeBron a Curry | pronto il dream team per Parigi 2024 | dubbio Banchero

Fonte : sportface
Da LeBron a Curry, pronto il dream team per Parigi 2024: dubbio Banchero (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Rifondazione doveva essere e rifondazione sarà. Tornano le star Nba nel roster degli Stati Uniti per le Olimpiadi di Parigi 2024, dopo la delusione ai Mondiali 2023, dove il team statunitense rimase fuori dalla zona medaglie. Alla guida della nazionale ci sarà ancora Steve Kerr, che potrà contare su tutti i nomi altisonanti della Nba. Secondo The Athletic infatti, sono già stati scelti undici giocatori. La presenza di LeBron James era già stata annunciata da tempo, come era nell’aria quella di Stephen Curry, pronto a vivere la sua prima avventura a cinque cerchi in una carriera già leggendaria. Poi Kevin Durant (a caccia del quarto oro olimpico), Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo. Al momento gli unici due reduci della spedizione a stelle ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

Notizie Correlate

  • LeBron Curry

    Altra grande notte in NBA quella completata da poco con dieci partite disputate per la regular season 2023-2024 oramai agli sgoccioli. Non sono mancate come sempre le grandi emozioni: andiamo quindi ... (oasport)

  • LeBron Curry

    Altra nottata NBA che disegna un altro po’ gli equilibri della lega in vista dei playoff. Vittoria importante per i Minnesota Timberwolves, che passano sul campo degli Utah Jazz per 100-119 e ... (oasport)

  • LeBron Curry

    Milano, 1 marzo 2024 - E' ancora LeBron James show. Dopo aver rifilato 34 punti (di cui 19 nell'ultimo periodo) ai Clippers, il numero 23 dei Lakers ne segna altri 31 (distribuendo pure 9 assist) ... (sport.quotidiano)

Da LeBron a Curry, pronto il dream team per Parigi 2024: dubbio Banchero

NBA play-in games slated - LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back in the play-in tournament. So is Stephen Curry, as he and Golden State will be fighting for their season. And Jimmy Butler returns as well, after this ...theintermountain

Da LeBron a Curry, pronto il dream team per Parigi 2024: dubbio Banchero - Da LeBron a Curry, pronto il dream team per Parigi 2024: dubbio Banchero, ma Leonard parte favorito per un posto ...sportface

3 American players Team USA will regret not adding to its loaded Olympics roster - Team USA has reportedly honed in on the 11 participants to represent the American national squad at the 2024 Paris Olympics, per Shams Charania and Joe Vardon o ...fansided

Video di Tendenza
Video LeBron Curry
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.