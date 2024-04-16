Chelsea | il litigio per un rigore sporca la vittoria sull’Everton – VIDEO

"Can we have your manager" Jeremy Clarkson wants Grant McCann at Chelsea - Doncaster television star Jeremy Clarkson wants to poach Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann – for Premier League side Chelsea.doncasterfreepress.co.uk

The staggering amount Chelsea paid in agent fees after Brighton deals compared with Liverpool and Arsenal - Chelsea’s total exceeded the overall spending on agents’ fees in the Championship of £61.34m – with Leeds top of the list at £13.28m as they push for a swift promotion.sussexexpress.co.uk

Barkley not interested in Manchester United rumours as he focuses on keeping Luton in the Premier League - Luton midfielder Ross Barkley is thinking about nothing other than keeping the Hatters in the Premier League this term, despite rumours linking him to a move to Premier League giants Manchester United ...lutontoday.co.uk