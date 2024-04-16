Chelsea | il litigio per un rigore sporca la vittoria sull’Everton – VIDEO

Chelsea litigio

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a calcionews24©

Fonte : calcionews24
Chelsea, il litigio per un rigore sporca la vittoria sull’Everton – VIDEO (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Il Chelsea batte l’Everton con un netto 6-0, ma a far parlare è il litigio tra Palmer, Jackson e Madueke per battere un rigore Nella stagione tribolata del Chelsea non basta nemmeno un tennistico 6-0 contro l’Everton per riportare il sereno in casa Blues. La squadra di Pochettino ha chiuso ieri sera la 33ª giornata
Leggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24

Chelsea, 6-0 alll'Everton: poker di Palmer, capocannoniere con Haaland. Ma che litigio per il rigore!|Estero ...

"Can we have your manager" Jeremy Clarkson wants Grant McCann at Chelsea - Doncaster television star Jeremy Clarkson wants to poach Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann – for Premier League side Chelsea.doncasterfreepress.co.uk

The staggering amount Chelsea paid in agent fees after Brighton deals compared with Liverpool and Arsenal - Chelsea’s total exceeded the overall spending on agents’ fees in the Championship of £61.34m – with Leeds top of the list at £13.28m as they push for a swift promotion.sussexexpress.co.uk

Barkley not interested in Manchester United rumours as he focuses on keeping Luton in the Premier League - Luton midfielder Ross Barkley is thinking about nothing other than keeping the Hatters in the Premier League this term, despite rumours linking him to a move to Premier League giants Manchester United ...lutontoday.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video Chelsea litigio
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.