(Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) DUBAI, UAE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/Get ready for the return of the, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges byvolume, is thrilled to announce another season of this exciting event, offeringtraders the opportunity to showcase their prowess and share aof up to 100,000 USDT. Represent Your Country and Compete for Glory This year'sencourages collaboration and national pride. Join forcesfellow traders from your country and compete to push your squad to the top of the leaderboard. Registration Period: April 10, 2024, 10:00 AM UTC – April 28, 2024, 10:00 AM UTC Competition Period: ...

Bybit's European Trading Challenge Returns with a Prize Pool - Get ready for the return of the European Trading Challenge! Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume, is thrilled to announce another season of this exciting event, ...finance.yahoo

Bybit Unveils EUR Zero Fees Fiesta Campaign as Latest Offering - Bybit has launched a new reward scheme to bring more value ... This integration comes only shortly after the European Central Bank (ECB) allocated $1.3 billion to contractors who can enable offline ...crypto-news-flash

Ethena price reaches new all-time high: Here’s why ENA is surging - Ethena (ENA) price reached highs of $1.49, surging more than 18% in 24 hours as most altcoins struggled. Bullish sentiment amid new staking rewards for ENA holders could push ENA price higher. Ethena ...coinjournal