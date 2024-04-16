Big City | alla Off Gallery di Napoli la mostra di Mary Cinque

Big City, alla Off Gallery di Napoli la mostra di Mary Cinque (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) L’Occhio di Leone, ideato dall’artista Giuseppe Leone, è un osservatorio sull’arte visiva che, attraverso gli scritti di critici ed operatori culturali, vuole offrire una lettura di quel che accade nel mondo dell’arte, in Italia e all’estero, avanzando proposte e svolgendo indagini e analisi di rilievo nazionale e internazionale. Big City Life è la personale di Mary Cinque – a cura di Alba La Marra – che, attraverso scorci di vita in città, racconta l’attuale ricerca dell’artista, tra disegni realizzati con pastelli a olio – utilizzati per la prima volta durante il suo soggiorno a Londra e da allora mai più abbandonati – e acrilici su tela.Vivaci momenti di vita quotidiana nelle metropoli che Mary Cinque ama, vive e incontra sul suo cammino da cosmopolita diventano il pretesto per raccontare l’essere ...
