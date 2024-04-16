Notizie Correlate
Stefano Napolitano gioisce per la seconda volta in stagione a livello Challenger. Un vero e proprio regalo di compleanno ritardato di tre giorni, quello che tocca al ventinovenne di Biella, che ... (oasport)
Quattro le azzurre nella top 100 ma si avvicina anche Errani ROMA - Iga Swiatek continua a dominare la classifica Wta. La 22enne di Varsavia è per la 98esima settimana complessiva (la 23esima ... (ilgiornaleditalia)
Matteo Arnaldi è stato eliminato nel quarto turno del torneo ATP Masters 1000 di Miami: l’azzurro nonostante la sconfitta odierna è già certo di aver ritoccato il proprio best ranking, anche se per ... (oasport)
Best ranking per Jasmine Paolini: dove può arrivare in classifica a Stoccarda
