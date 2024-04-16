Best ranking per Jasmine Paolini | dove può arrivare in classifica a Stoccarda

Best ranking per Jasmine Paolini: dove può arrivare in classifica a Stoccarda (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Prosegue la splendida ascesa di Jasmine Paolini, ormai vicina ad un nuovo Best ranking e sempre più in rampa di lancio per provare ad attaccare la top10 mondiale e giocarsi la qualificazione per le WTA Finals di Riyadh. La toscana, reduce da un paio di settimane di riposo dopo il Sunshine Double americano, è ripartita con una netta vittoria 6-1 6-0 nel derby italiano con la sua compagna di doppio Sara Errani al primo turno del Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024. Paolini approda dunque agli ottavi del WTA 500 di Stoccarda, uno dei tornei più prestigiosi della stagione sulla terra battuta europea, balzando virtualmente al 13° posto della classifica (superata la brasiliana Haddad Maia, che perde 90 punti) e ritoccando al momento di una posizione il suo Best ...
