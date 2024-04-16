Ben-Gacem Investcorp | “Milan e Inter non sono investimenti a cui guardiamo”

Ben Gacem

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a pianetamilan©

Fonte : pianetamilan
Ben-Gacem (Investcorp): “Milan e Inter non sono investimenti a cui guardiamo” (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Hzem Ben-Gacem, Co-Chief Executive Officer di Investcorp, ha chiarito sulle voci di un possibile investimento su Milan e Inter
Leggi tutta la notizia su pianetamilan

Ben-Gacem (Investcorp): “Milan e Inter non sono investimenti a cui guardiamo”

Investcorp: «Non siamo interessati a investire in Inter o Milan» - Il co-CEO: «non vogliamo e non non abbiamo guardato negli ultimi due anni ad acquistare o investire in Inter o Milan».calcioefinanza

Smentita UFFICIALE: “Non vogliamo acquistare l’Inter, Zhang ottimo azionista - A margine del Merger & Acquisition Summit, organizzato dal Sole 24 Ore, in videoconferenza è intervenuto Hazem Ben-Gacem, Co-Chief Executive Officer di Investcorp. La nota società con sede in Bahrein, ...passioneinter

Investcorp Capital joins $4.2bn JFK redevelopment project - The construction of JFK Terminal 6 will be executed in two phases, with Phase I already underway and expected to be completed by 2025 ...gulfbusiness

Video di Tendenza
Video Ben Gacem
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.