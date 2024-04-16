AEW | Motor City Machine Guns in arrivo | si sta definendo l’accordo!

(Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Come vi abbiamo riportato, i(Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) hanno da poco lasciato la TNA dispuntando il loro ultimo match per la Compagnia in occasione dei tapings dello scorso 23 marzo. Sono così diventati dei free agent, ma a quanto pare hanno già trovato la loro nuova casa. Secondo le ultime notizie, infatti, Sabin e Shelley sono destinati alla AEW. Futuro in AEW Secondo quanto evidenziato da Bodyslam.net, isono destinati alla AEW. Le parti stanno, anche se per la firma ci vorrà ancora un po’ di tempo. In ogni caso, Sabin e Shelley hanno preso la loro decisione. Il loro futuro, salvo clamorosi ribaltoni, sarà alla corte di Tony Khan. ...

