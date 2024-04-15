WWE | Super card confermata per il Raw di stanotte | a Montreal non solo il ritorno di Sheamus

WWE: Super card confermata per il Raw di stanotte, a Montreal non solo il ritorno di Sheamus (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) La WWE ha confermato buona parte della card dell’odierno episodio di Raw, che avrà come piatti forti il ritorno di Sheamus e la difesa dell’Intercontinental Title da parte di Sami Zayn, che tra le mura amiche fronteggerà Chad Gable. confermata anche la presenza di Cody Rhodes, con l’Undisputed WWE Champion che dovrà attendere però Smackdown per scoprire il suo avversario di Backlash, nel rematch di Wrestlemania XL tra AJ Styles ed LA Knight. Raw (15 aprile 2024) Sheamus farà il suo ritorno in WWE dopo 8 mesi Cody Rhodes apparirà live in quel di Montreal Rhea Ripley parlerà dopo l’attacco di Liv Morgan di settimana scorsa Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs Chad Gable Andrade vs Dominik Mysterio Jey Uso vs Finn ...
