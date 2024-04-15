WWE | Super card confermata per il Raw di stanotte | a Montreal non solo il ritorno di Sheamus

(Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) La WWE ha confermato buona parte delladell’odierno episodio di Raw, che avrà come piatti forti ildie la difesa dell’Intercontinental Title da parte di Sami Zayn, che tra le mura amiche fronteggerà Chad Gable.anche la presenza di Cody Rhodes, con l’Undisputed WWE Champion che dovrà attendere però Smackdown per scoprire il suo avversario di Backlash, nel rematch di Wrestlemania XL tra AJ Styles ed LA Knight. Raw (15 aprile 2024)farà il suoin WWE dopo 8 mesi Cody Rhodes apparirà live in quel diRhea Ripley parlerà dopo l’attacco di Liv Morgan di settimana scorsa Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs Chad Gable Andrade vs Dominik Mysterio Jey Uso vs Finn ...

Saudi FA to review spectator rules after fan whips player - The Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF) will review its "spectator code of conduct" after the "disgraceful" incident that saw an individual whip Al Ittihad striker Abderrazak Hamdallah.espn.co.uk

Chloe Kelly looks stunning in bikini on break from football as fans say England Lionesses star is ‘irresistible’ - CHLOE KELLY left fans stunned as she stripped down to a bikini on holiday. The England Lionesses striker looked incredible as she soaked up the sun in Marrakesh, Morocco. Getting so much-needed ...thesun.co.uk

Does Former Eagle Jason Kelce Have A WWE Future - After a nice showing at WrestleMania, does retired former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce have a WWE future if he wants oneringsideintel