Peacemaker 2: John Cena e James Gunn sul set, ecco la prima foto della serie DCU (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) La seconda stagione dello show sarà ambientata all'interno del nuovo DC Universe di James Gunn Lo aveva anticipato James Gunn e nelle ultime ore ha mantenuto la parola: le riprese della Stagione 2 di Peacemaker sono appena iniziate e come promesso si svolgeranno contemporaneamente a quelle di Superman. Il regista è arrivato sul set dello show con John Cena condividendo anche la prima foto dal backstage. L'immagine mostra il retro del celebre elmo indossato dal protagonista in ogni sua apparizione finora, a partire dall'esordio del personaggio in The Suicide Squad - Missione Suicida, diretto dallo stesso Gunn. A causa degli impegni del regista sul set di Superman, Gunn non si occuperà ...
