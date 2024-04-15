Outer Range 2 | viaggi nel tempo e conflitti famigliari nel trailer della serie con Josh Brolin

Outer Range

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Outer Range 2: viaggi nel tempo e conflitti famigliari nel trailer della serie con Josh Brolin (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Outer Range sta per tornare con la seconda stagione su Prime Video Prime Video ha diffuso in streaming il trailer della Stagione 2 di Outer Range, serie che unisce i cowboy americani e la fantascienza e che vede protagonista Josh Brolin. Anche nei nuovi episodi assisteremo a viaggi nel tempo e conflitti familiari, ingredienti che hanno entusiasmato il pubblico durante il debutto dello show. Tuttavia, Outer Range è una serie che parla soprattutto di famiglia. La prima stagione vedeva Royal Abbott (Brolin) contrapposto al rivale Wayne Tillerson (Will Patton) e alla sua stessa prole. Come si evince dal ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Notizie Correlate

  • Outer Range

    Prime Video ha annunciato che gli episodi della stagione 2 della serie Outer Range, con star Josh Brolin, arriverà sugli schermi nel mese di maggio. Amazon ha annunciato che Outer Range 2 arriverà ... (movieplayer)

Le migliori serie tv su Netflix, Sky, Prime Video e Apple TV+ da vedere stasera. E le novità di aprile 2024

Outer Range’: Prime Video Drops Official Trailer For Season 2 Of James Brolin Drama - Prime Video has dropped the official trailer for season 2 of Outer Range, the Josh Brolin about a rancher who discovers a phenomenon in the wild.deadline

Outer Range’: Prime Video Drops Official Trailer For Season 2 Of Josh Brolin Drama - Prime Video has released the official trailer for the second season of Outer Range, the Josh Brolin starrer that follows a rancher who discovers an unfathomable phenomenon at the edge of Wyoming’s ...ca.news.yahoo

Outer Range 2: viaggi nel tempo e conflitti famigliari nel trailer della serie con Josh Brolin - Prime Video ha diffuso in streaming il trailer della Stagione 2 di Outer Range, serie che unisce i cowboy americani e la fantascienza e che vede protagonista Josh Brolin. Anche nei nuovi episodi ...movieplayer

Video di Tendenza
Video Outer Range
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.