Dundee FC-Rangers mercoledì 17 aprile 2024 | ore 21 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Dundee v Rangers: Team news - Dundee manager Tony Docherty also makes three changes to his starting line-up for Rangers' visit. Two are in defence, where Owen Dodgson and Ricki Lamie come in for Antonio Portales and Aaron Donnelly ...msn

Dundee v Rangers: Line-ups from Dens Park - Rangers: Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Sterling, Lundstram, Lawrence, Cantwell, Silva, Sima, Roofe. Substitutes: McCrorie, Dessers, Matondo, Dowell, Davies, Barisic, King, Raskin, McCausland.bbc.co.uk

Rangers starting XI vs Dundee: 3 changes as ruthless Clement rings changes with striker handed first start in four months - Here is Rangers confirmed starting XI for tonight’s Scottish Premiership clash against Dundee at Dens Park (kick-off 8pm).msn