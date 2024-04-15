Anya Taylor-Joy nel cast del primo film in inglese di Pedro Almodóvar

Anya Taylor-Joy nel cast del primo film in inglese di Pedro Almodóvar (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) In attesa dell’approdo al Festival di Cannes di Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Anya Taylor-Joy è al lavoro su un nuovo progetto. L’attrice si è difatti aggiunta recentemente al cast di The Room Next Door, primo film in lingua inglese diretto dal regista Premio Oscar Pedro Almodóvar. Dopo averla recentemente vista in un piccolo – ma significativo – cameo in Dune – Parte 2, Anya Taylor-Joy ha in cantiere un nuovo progetto. L’interprete statunitense, che il prossimo 15 maggio 2024 approderà al Festival di Cannes per presentare in anteprima mondiale Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga di George Miller – in cui riveste i panni della protagonista – ha difatti attirato l’attenzione di Pedro ...
