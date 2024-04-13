WWE | Naomi prima sfidante di Bayley | match titolato nel prossimo episodio di SD

WWE Naomi

WWE: Naomi prima sfidante di Bayley, match titolato nel prossimo episodio di SD (Di sabato 13 aprile 2024) A WM 40 Bayley ha sconfitto Iyo Ski, sua ex compagna nelle Damage CTRL, conquistando così il WWE Women’s Title. Ieri notte a SmackDown sviluppi proprio con riferimento alla zona titolata e ora sappiamo quale sarà la prima sfidante della campionessa. Tiffany Stratton e Naomi si sono fatte avanti. Ecco cosa è successo. Naomi ha la meglio Ieri notte a SmackDown, Bayley, fresca di vittoria in quel di WM 40, si è presentata sul ring e ha voluto ringraziare i fan per esserle sempre stati vicino. Il pubblico l’ha omaggiata con il coro “You Deserve It”. A rovinare la festa ci ha pensato Tiffany Stratton, la quale si è presentata sul ring lamentandosi per essere stata esclusa da WrestleMania. Quando si è resa conto che Bayley intendeva dare la ...
