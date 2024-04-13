‘The Last Caravaggio’ | anche il Financial Times recensisce ‘Il Martirio di sant’Orsola’ di Intesa Sanpaolo

‘The Last Caravaggio’, anche il Financial Times recensisce ‘Il Martirio di sant’Orsola’ di Intesa Sanpaolo (Di sabato 13 aprile 2024) Oggi il Financial Times, con un ampio articolo a firma dell’autorevole critica Jackie Wullschläger, recensisce la mostra, ‘The Last Caravaggio’ che la National Gallery di Londra dedica, dal 18 aprile al 21 luglio 2024, a Il Martirio di sant’Orsola di Intesa Sanpaolo, che costituisce la più importante delle 35 mila opere della collezione della Banca, normalmente esposta presso il suo museo delle Gallerie d’Italia di Napoli. La giornalista racconta la curiosa storia del dipinto, del suo acquisto da parte della Banca Commerciale, oggi nel gruppo bancario, e della sua successiva attribuzione a Caravaggio, apprezzando che la “casa” del capolavoro sia oggi grazie a Intesa Sanpaolo proprio in quella ...
