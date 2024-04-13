SmackDown 12 04 2024 Il nuovo Tribal Chief?

SmackDown 2024

SmackDown 12.04.2024 Il nuovo Tribal Chief? (Di sabato 13 aprile 2024) Bentornati amici di Zona Wrestling nel consueto appuntamento con il report di SmackDown. Questa è la prima puntata dello show blu post-WrestleMania e fra nuovi campioni e nuovi possibili sfidanti e già tempo di concentrarsi sulla strada che ci porterà a Backlash. Direi quindi di non perdere altro tempo e immergiamoci subito nello show. PROMO: Ad aprire la puntata fra il tripudio del pubblico è l’Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Il pubblico è entusiasta e continua a cantare “You deserve It”, con Cody che ringrazia. L’ American Nightmare si proietta già in avanti e dice che non vede l’ora di scoprire chi sarà il suo primo sfidante e riconosce il valore di tutti e 6 gli atleti che si contenderanno il posto. Cody aggiunge che sarà un onore sfidare uno di loro, ma lui farà quanto è in suo potere per tenere a lungo questo titolo. BACKSTAGE: La Bloodline è ...
