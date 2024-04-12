WWE | CM Punk sarà presente ad entrambe le serate del Draft 2024

Drew McIntyre è stato uno dei grandi sconfitti di WrestleMania. Dopo una rincorsa durata mesi è riuscito a mettere le mani sulla cintura mondiale, ma in meno di cinque minuti ha perso il ... (zonawrestling)
Diverse personalità WWE presenti a GCW Bloodsport X, tra cui il presidente Nick Khan e CM Punk. L’interesse nei confronti di uno degli show non WWE più importanti del Wrestlemania Weekend, ... (zonawrestling)
L’intervista di CM Punk a MMA Hour farà sicuramente discutere ed, in parte, l’ha già fatto. Nonostante i toni pacati, il BITW ha toccato argomenti molto spinosi, tra cui il passato in AEW e ... (zonawrestling)
Nick Aldis Announces Two Triple Threat Matches With WWE Title Implications For 4/12 WWE SmackDown - Two high-stakes Triple Threat matches have been added to the card for WWE SmackDown. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that two Triple Threat matches on the April 12 episode of WWE ...fightful
CM Punk To Appear On Both Nights Of 2024 WWE Draft - CM Punk is set to make appearances on both nights of the 2024 WWE Draft. WWE announced today the former WWE Champion will be showing up on WWE SmackDown on April 26 and WWE RAW on April 29. He’s been ...ewrestlingnews
CM Punk To Damian Priest: Now You Don't Have To Carry That Stupid Briefcase Around Anymore - CM Punk celebrates Damian Priest's world title win with him.fightful