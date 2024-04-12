TNA | Josh Alexander e Hammerstone si affronteranno in un Last Man Standing match a Rebellion

TNA Josh

TNA: Josh Alexander e Hammerstone si affronteranno in un Last Man Standing match a Rebellion (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) La scorsa settimana in quel di iMPACT abbiamo avuto l’ufficialità sul terzo scontro tra Josh Alexander e Hammerstone, i quali avrebbero intrapreso questa nuova sfida nel prossimo PLE della compagnia, Rebellion. Dopo i fatti della scorsa notte però, vi è una leggera modifica alla contesa. I due saranno one on one, ma non all’interno di un classico match, bensì in un Last Man Standing per dimostrare una volta per tutte chi tra il più longevo campione del mondo TNA e l’ex MLW World Heavyweight Champion è il migliore. BREAKING: @Walking Weapon and @alexHammerstone will now face off in a Last Man Standing match at #Rebellion on April 20, streaming live on PPV and the TNA+ ...
