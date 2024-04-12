The Animal Kingdom | trailer per il film I Wonder Pictures con le musiche di Andrea Laszlo De Simone

The Animal

The Animal Kingdom: trailer per il film I Wonder Pictures con le musiche di Andrea Laszlo De Simone (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) La pellicola approderà finalmente nelle sale italiane I Wonder Pictures ha diffuso il trailer italiano di The Animal Kingdom, film di Thomas Cailley, le cui musiche composte dal nostro Andrea Laszlo De Simone si sono aggiudicate il Premio César all'ultima edizione della manifestazione. La pellicola, che vanta nel cast la presenza di Paul Kircher, Romain Duris e della Adèle Exarchopoulos de La vita di Adele, arriverà nelle sale italiane il 13 giugno prossimo, dopo essere stato presentato all'edizione dello scorso anno del Festival di Cannes. La trama di The Animal Kingdom La storia si svolge in un futuro non troppo lontano, quando una misteriosa malattia ha causato …
