The Animal Kingdom | trailer per il film I Wonder Pictures con le musiche di Andrea Laszlo De Simone

Contro l'abbandono, per la tutela del l'ambiente e per la sicurezza stradale torna on the road il “Pet Camper Tour ”. Per il quarto anno consecutivo la campagna educativa e solidale si snoderà ... (iltempo)

Research offers insights into facial development at the cellular level - Mother Nature is an artist, but her craft of creating Animal faces requires more than a paintbrush and palette. Such highly complex shapes originate from their respective transient neural crest cells.news-medical

Giovinco tragically killed on second day of Grand National Meeting - Giovinco (IRE), a 7-year-old, was tragically killed today in the Mildmay Novices’ Chase when he fell at the final fence. This brings the number of horses killed at this 3 day meeting up to 64 since ...animalaid.uk

Injured elephant’s condition worsens - Serious condition of she-elephant in Palakkad suspected to be hit by train, receiving treatment from forest veterinarians.thehindu