Hair Bows, il segreto del coachella 2024 sono i fiocchi (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) I fiocchi al coachella 2024 saranno i veri protagonisti: tutti i social, soprattutto Tik Tok, pullulano di previsioni per il Festival più atteso dell’anno. Che è, da sempre, una fabbrica di idee di stile e look. Oggi, in occasione del suo inizio, vediamo quali sono le inspo capelli più virali. fiocchi al coachella 2024, la previsione I cosiddetti Hair Bows sono la tendenza che più è andata virale in quest’ultimo periodo. Se con Lana del Rey, headliner della line up del Festival, ci sarà il grande ritorno delle corone di fiori, i fiocchi domineranno ancora la scena. Almeno questo è quanto hanno previsto tantissime content creator americane. E non Bows qualsiasi: micro ...
