EA Sports FC 24 TOTS Warm Up Series: Best Of TOTW Nuovamente Disponibili Nei Pacchetti (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024)
Kylian Mbappé, Victor Osimhen e Karim Benzema sono alcuni dei giocatori che sono stati inseriti nel Best Of TOTWWarm Up Series per la popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. Le carte saranno Disponibili nei Pacchetti a partire dalle 19:00 di venerdi 12 Aprile.
I migliori giocatori delle varie Squadre della Settimana che sono state rilasciate nella modalità Ultimate Team in occasione del TOTSWarm Up Series saranno NuovamenteDisponibili nei Pacchetti per un periodo limitato.
Tra i giocatori più rappresentativi troviamo l’attaccante francese del PSG, l’attaccante nigeriano del Napoli e l’attaccante francese dell’Ittihad che ...Leggi tutta la notizia su fifaultimateteam
