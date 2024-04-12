Alien | Romulus | creature che lacerano i petti umani e dozzine di mangiafacce nel trailer del CinemaCon

Alien Romulus

Alien: Romulus, creature che lacerano i petti umani e dozzine di mangiafacce nel trailer del CinemaCon (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) Non c'è da stare tranquilli con le raccapriccianti creature che popolano Alien: Romulus e che sono state anticipate al fortunato pubblico del CinemaCon di Las Vegas. Chi temeva di non rivedere più petti squarciati da mostruose creature Aliene che si attaccano alle facce divorandole può tirare un sospiro di sollievo. I raccapriccianti esseri che hanno popolato il franchise di Alien faranno ritorno in Alien: Romulus come confermano i primi materiali video proiettati al CinemaCon di Las Vegas. Diretto da Fede Álvarez, il film segue un gruppo di esploratori della galassia che si imbattono in una stazione spaziale abbandonata. Indovina cosa c'è a bordo? Cailee Spaeny guida una nuova generazione di anime ...
Alien: Romulus’ Scares CinemaCon with Bloody, Bone-Cracking Footage of Creatures Shredding Human Chests - Spaeny, whose star continues to rise after breakout performances in Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” and the forthcoming “Civil War” from Alex Garland, leads a cast which incudes Archie Renaux (“Upgraded”) ...variety

