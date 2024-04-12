20th Century Studios ha confermato il Rating R per il film di Fede Alvarez, si preannuncia una pellicola ad alto tasso di sangue e violenza. Non dovrebbe sorprendere nessuno la conferma che Alien: ... (movieplayer)
| Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie Il regista Fede Álvarez sta scuotendo l’industria cinematografica con il suo prossimo film, Alien: Romulus, ... (mistermovie)
| Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie Il teaser di Alien: Romulus ha sollevato enormi aspettative tra i fan, e Cailee Spaeny, una delle star del film, ... (mistermovie)
Alien: Romulus, creature che lacerano i petti umani e dozzine di mangiafacce nel trailer del CinemaCon - Non c'è da stare tranquilli con le raccapriccianti creature che popolano Alien: Romulus e che sono state anticipate al fortunato pubblico del CinemaCon di Las Vegas.movieplayer
‘Alien: Romulus’ Scares CinemaCon with Bloody, Bone-Cracking Footage of Creatures Shredding Human Chests - Spaeny, whose star continues to rise after breakout performances in Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” and the forthcoming “Civil War” from Alex Garland, leads a cast which incudes Archie Renaux (“Upgraded”) ...variety
Walt Disney showcases highlights from its upcoming theatrical slate at CinemaCon - The Walt Disney Studios provided a look at its upcoming theatrical releases, including films from some of its production studios: Disney Live Action, Marvel Studios, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation ...thehindu