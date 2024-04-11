Wine Art Fest | Grand Tour delle eccellenze enologiche campane

Weekend Worthy: Punch a ticket on Grapevine’s jazz Wine train - Need weekend plans How about strolling West Magnolia Avenue without worrying about cars. Consider punching a ticket for Grapevine’s jazz and Wine train or seeing an intimate contemporary ballet ...keranews

25 Must-See Events and Festivals in Sandestin, Florida - For some people, a Florida beach is enough entertainment for their vacation. For others, a little more diversion is required, particularly in the off-season. South Walton County in Florida offers mild ...msn

Swanky NY Wine Club Where Celebs Like LeBron James Pop Bottles Costs $20K to Join — if You Can Pass a ‘Vibe Check’ - The New York Post reported on Wednesday about a swanky New York Wine club called the New York Vintners where celebrities like LeBron James, Danny Devito and Carlos Santana have been spotted imbibing ...msn