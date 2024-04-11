Tech Jobs Fair | aziende a caccia di talenti | Poche donne lavorano con le tecnologie
Fonte : lanazione
Tech Jobs Fair, aziende a caccia di talenti : "Poche donne lavorano con le tecnologie" (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024)
FIRENZE
Meno di due donne su 10 lavorano nelle nuove tecnologie, un divario che nasce già nelle aule universitarie. È stato questo, uno dei temi trattati, ieri, durante il TechJobsFair, l’appuntamento che incrocia domanda e offerta nel settore delle new Technologies, che ieri, dalle 15 alle 19, si è tenuto all’Innovation Center di Fondazione CR Firenze, uno dei luoghi più rappresentativi dell’ecosistema digitale in città, sede di Nana Bianca, startup studio e uno dei primi acceleratori in Italia, nonché di una scuola di coding aperta agli over 18.
"Dobbiamo recuperare il Gender Gap - commenta il fondatore dell’iniziativa Rodolfo Duè - se vogliamo che le nostre aziende restino competitive". Un evento, dunque, che ha l’obiettivo di far conoscere le ...Leggi tutta la notizia su lanazione
