Responsible Statecraft | i vantaggi di una tregua e di un accordo di ripartizione dell’Ucraina

Notizie Correlate
Il politologo John Mueller docente dell’Università dell’Ohio e collaboratore del Cato Institute di Washington analizza vantaggi e svantaggi dell’idea di una divisione in due dell’Ucraina. La sua ... (api.follow)
Il politologo John Mueller docente dell’Università dell’Ohio e collaboratore del Cato Institute di Washington analizza vantaggi e svantaggi dell’idea di una divisione in due dell’Ucraina. La sua ... (strumentipolitici)
Il politologo John Mueller docente dell’Università dell’Ohio e collaboratore del Cato Institute di Washington analizza vantaggi e svantaggi dell’idea di una divisione in due dell’Ucraina. La sua ... (api.follow)
Ukraine war ceasefire may require accepting a partition
Is Regional War at Stake as Israel Weighs Response to Iran Roundtable from Tehran, Tel Aviv & D.C. - The Middle East is bracing for the possibility of regional war after Iran responded to Israel’s bombing of the Iranian Consulate in Damascus with a major drone and missile attack Saturday. The attack ...democracynow
Biden tells Netanyahu ‘take the win’ and do not escalate after thwarted Iran attack on Israel - Executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft Trita Parsi breaks down the state of the Middle East following Iran's attack against Israel on Saturday. #iran #israel ...thehill
Can the conflict between Israel and Iran be contained - Iran attacked Israel in retaliation for Israel assassinating Iranian military leaders at Iran’s consulate in Syria.wbur