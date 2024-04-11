Flight Risk | Mark Wahlberg calvo e psicotico nel trailer del nuovo film di Mel Gibson mostrato al CinemaCon

(Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024)aveva promesso che avrebbeunlato di sé Tra i numerosissimimostrati all'ultima edizione deldi Las Vegas, c'è stato spazio anche per il ritorno alla regia di Mel, con, che vede protagonista uninsolito,come non l'avevamo mai visto.aveva promesso di mostrare un lato molto diverso di sé in, ilthriller di Mel. E in base alche Lionsgate haal, non si tratta di un'esagerazione. La descrizione del ...

Passengers' screaming argument forces UK Flight to Turkey to divert to Serbia: Footage 'shows unruly holidaymaker dragged off plane by police' - SunExpress Flight XQ505 took off from Manchester Airport at 7:30pm on April 9 destined for Dalaman, but circled over Serbia and ultimately landed in the capital Belgrade following the disturbance ...dailymail.co.uk

'Abusive' man told off for vaping in plane toilets then tried to snatch juice carton from cabin crew - Omar Edwards, 26, was found guilty of behaving in a threatening, abusive, insulting and disorderly manner to cabin crew, contrary to the Air Navigation Order 2016, and assault ...mirror.co.uk