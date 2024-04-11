28 Years Later | Nia Da Costa dirigerà il quarto capitolo della serie e il primo di una nuova trilogia

28 Years Later

28 Years Later: Nia Da Costa dirigerà il quarto capitolo della serie e il primo di una nuova trilogia (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Dopo 28 giorni dopo e 28 settimane dopo, arriverà al cinema 28 anni dopo, terzo capitolo della trilogia zombie di Danny Boyle e un sequel di questo, il primo di una nuova trilogia, con la regia di Nia Da Costa.
