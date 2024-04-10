Megalopolis di Francis Ford Coppola sarà presentato a Cannes

Domani Thierry Fremaux svelerà il programma del prossimo Festival del Cinema di Cannes, nel frattempo Deadline riporta la notizia che, Megalopolis, corteggiato da molti festival (tra cui Venezia e ... (spettacolo.periodicodaily)
A dispetto di quanto annunciato, il nuovo, chiacchieratissimo film di Coppola sarà sulla Croisette anche senza una distribuzione. (comingsoon)
L'atteso film Megalopolis, su cui Francis Ford Coppola sta lavorando da due decenni, sarà presentato in concorso al Festival di Cannes 2024. Megalopolis, l'ambizioso progetto ideato e diretto da ... (movieplayer)
Taiwan’s Golden Horse To Present Five Upcoming Projects At Cannes Market - Taiwan’s major awards body Golden Horse will have a consolidated presence at Cannes’ Marché du Film for the first time, under the umbrella ‘Golden Horse Goes to Cannes’. With support from Taiwan’s ...au.lifestyle.yahoo
Francis Ford Coppola's Passion Project Megalopolis To Compete At Cannes 2024 For Top Prize Palme d'Or - Celebrated American filmmaker-producer Francis Ford Coppola will be presenting his upcoming film 'Megalopolis' at the upcoming 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.news.abplive
