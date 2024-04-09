Olympic Race tennis | gli italiani al momento qualificati per Parigi 2024 e quanti punti deve recuperare Berrettini

Jannik Sinner ha vinto tre tornei in questa prima parte di stagione: Australian Open, ATP 500 di Rotterdam, Masters 1000 di Miami. Tripletta funambolica sul cemento tra Melbourne, Paesi Bassi e ... (oasport)
Jannik Sinner ha preso letteralmente il largo nell’Olympic Race, ovvero una classifica che prende in considerazione i risultati ottenuti dopo il Roland Garros 2023 e che li conteggerà fino al 10 ... (oasport)
Jannik Sinner è balzato al comando dell’Olympics Race, ovvero una classifica che prende in considerazione i risultati ottenuti nelle 52 settimane precedenti al 10 giugno 2024, giorno in cui ... (oasport)
Dave Ryding on climate change and alpine skiing, another Winter Olympics and best season - Britain's most successful alpine skier Dave Ryding says his sport needs to "move with the times" by shifting Races to higher altitudes.bbc.co.uk
Olympic swimmer Richards is an inspiration - coach - Matt Richards, 21, could now compete in six events at the games, which begin on 26 July, after winning the men's 200m freestyle Race at the Swimming Championships. Mark Stowe said it had been a ...bbc.co.uk
Rowing Canada names roster for last chance Olympic qualifier for Paris - The Canadian rowing team, based on Quamichan Lake in North Cowichan, has so far qualified only two crews for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. That fact hangs over the once-mighty program as it named its ...timescolonist