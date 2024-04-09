Olympic Race tennis | gli italiani al momento qualificati per Parigi 2024 e quanti punti deve recuperare Berrettini

Olympic Race tennis: gli italiani al momento qualificati per Parigi 2024 e quanti punti deve recuperare Berrettini (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Anche per il tennis è ormai entrata nel vivo la corsa verso la qualificazione ai Giochi Olimpici di Parigi 2024: ogni Paese potrà schierare al massimo quattro rappresentanti in ogni tabellone di singolare e saranno 56 gli atleti che si qualificheranno attraverso il ranking che verrà rilasciato il 10 giugno 2024, al termine del Roland Garros. L’Italia, stando così le cose nella classifica ATP, potrà schierare il contingente massimo nel singolare maschile. Va ricordato i tornei olimpici di tennis si giocheranno sui campi che ospiteranno il secondo Slam stagionale e saranno programmati da sabato 27 luglio a domenica 4 agosto, in coda alla parentesi di due settimane di tornei sulla terra battuta europea che segue Wimbledon: si giocherà in contemporanea con il combined di Washington (torneo ATP 500 e WTA ...
