Khan Yunis | città fantasma dove è morto il futuro di Gaza | solo le macerie lasciate da Israele | né acqua | né cibo

Khan Yunis

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilgiornaleditalia©

Fonte : ilgiornaleditalia
Khan Yunis, città fantasma dove è morto il futuro di Gaza, solo le macerie lasciate da Israele, né acqua, né cibo (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Khan Yunis – È una città morta, una città post-apocalittica, Khan Yunis. Esistono tre strade che portano fin qui da Rafah, ovvero da quel confine con l’Egitto in cui Israele ci ha obbligati a rifugiarci tutti negli ultimi mesi fino alla prima grande città che si incontra risalendo, in quel Sud di Ga
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornaleditalia
  • Khan Yunis

    Il 7 aprile, esattamente sei mesi dopo l’attacco di Hamas in territorio israeliano, Israele ha annunciato di aver ritirato quasi tutte le truppe che operavano nella zona di Khan Yunis, una delle ... (metropolitanmagazine)

  • Khan Yunis

    L'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa afferma che cinque persone sono morte in un bombardamento israeliano che ha colpito ieri sera un edificio del campo profughi di Maghazi, nel centro della Striscia ... (quotidiano)

  • Khan Yunis

    Lorenzo Trombetta: "Sono due i fattori che hanno determinato il ritiro di Israele da Khan Younis: le pressioni politiche da parte degli Stati Uniti, che da tempo chiedevano un alleggerimento della ... (fanpage)

Hamas Attack Survivor Thanks PM Modi, Indians For Standing Beside Israel - Moran, a survivor of the October 7 attack, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indians for standing beside and showing solidarity with Israel as it recovers from the Hamas-led terror attacks ...news18

Israel: Hamas hid rocket launchers in aid area - Israel destroyed three Hamas rocket launch sites embedded in a Khan Yunis humanitarian zone, the Israel Defence Forces said on Monday. The launchers, located next to an aid distribution centre and a ...msn

Hamas studies truce proposal six months into Gaza war - Hamas said Tuesday it was considering a new truce framework proposed during the latest talks in Cairo, as Palestinians returning to their homes in southern Gaza confronted the extent of destruction ...naharnet

Video di Tendenza
Video Khan Yunis
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.