Hockey in line. Estensi sconfitti a Empoli per 6-4 (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Ferrara Hockey cade a Empoli e perde anche il terzo posto in classifica. Nell’undicesima giornata del campionato di serie C Hockey in linea, la formazione estense ritorna dalla trasferta toscana con una sconfitta amara. Il risultato finale è di 6-4. Una cronaca della partita che ha visto i ferraresi andare sotto di due reti nel primo tempo. Nella ripresa il Ferrara Hockey è sceso in pista determinata ed accorcia con Lorenzo Perdita, poi la terza rete dei toscani. A questo punto reazione degli Estensi che rimontano due reti e trovano la parità, rispettivamente con Raffaele Zabbari e Natan Mainetti. Sul 3-3 la partita si riapre, ma arrivano in serie le tre reti dell’Empoli che portano il risultato sul 6-3, il finale è 6-4.
