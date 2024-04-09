EA Sports FC 24 SBC Philip Billing Momenti Soluzioni Per Sbloccare La Carta Speciale

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Philip Billing Momenti Soluzioni Per Sbloccare La Carta Speciale (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Philip Billing ha ricevuto la Carta Speciale Moments per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione Speciale può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 23 Aprile. Questa versione Speciale è stata rilasciata per celebrare il gol contro il Burnley nella stagione 2023/24. Potrete riscattare la Carta del centrocampista inglese che milita nel Bournemouth completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Le carte Player Moments sono oggetti speciali che celebrano le partite decisive nella carriera di un giocatore, con statistiche che riflettono le prestazioni in quelle determinate partite. Nel momento della pubblicazione per completare la SBC in questione ...
