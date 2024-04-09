Civil War | Kirsten Dunst spiega di cosa parla davvero il film di Alex Garland

Israel's Palestinian citizens grow louder in protesting the Gaza war - Palestinian citizens make up 20% of Israel's population, and many grieve the suffering in Gaza. Hundreds were arrested or lost jobs for questioning the war there, and doing so can still be perilous.ktep

Emmanuel Jal - At the age of seven Emmanuel Jal went to war. With his family split apart by Civil unrest, and his father a commander in the Sudanese People's Liberation Army, Emmanuel was marched to a camp to be ...abc.au

'Civil War' Director Alex Garland Is Sick of Being Lectured to by Movies: "I Am a Sentient Grown-Up" - "I'm trying to have a conversation, as opposed to a lecture," Alex Garland tells Exclaim! while in London, UK promoting his latest film, Civil War. "Film is a broad church. There are many, many films ...exclaim.ca