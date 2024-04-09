Basket NCAA | UConn fa il bis | battuta 75-60 Purdue in finale

Fonte : sportface
Basket NCAA, UConn fa il bis: battuta 75-60 Purdue in finale (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Niente partite NBA nella notte italiana. Come da tradizione negli ultimi anni, la lega professionistica americana lascia spazio alla finale del campionato NCAA maschile. E UConn riesce nell’impresa di bissare il titolo conquistato lo scorso anno: non accadeva dal 2007, quando ci riuscirono i Florida Gators. Nell’atto conclusivo della ‘March Madness’ gli Huskies si impongono 75-60 su Purdue nonostante la prestazione monstre da parte di Zach Edey, autore di 37 punti e 10 rimbalzi. SportFace.
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
  • Basket NCAA

    Caitlin Clark: la nuova regina del basket NCAA Caitlin Clark, la guardia degli Iowa Hawkeyes, ha fatto storia diventando la capocannoniera di tutti i tempi della NCAA, sia nel basket maschile che ... (newsnosh)

UConn's Hurley at the pinnacle of his career, joining legends like Wooden, Krzyzewski - Dan Hurley is a man at the pinnacle of his career, joining a star-studded list of coaches with consecutive national titles.newsday

Purdue's Zach Edey laid it all out in the NCAA title game. It wasn't enough to top dominant UConn - Purdue's Zach Edey finished with 37 points and 10 rebounds in a huge individual effort in Monday night's loss to UConn in the national title game.newsday

Great hair day: How Gene Keady shows Purdue Basketball spirit in his hair for Final Four - The legendary Purdue Basketball coach has been a large presence as the Boilermakers have marched toward the national championship game.aol

Video di Tendenza
Video Basket NCAA
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.