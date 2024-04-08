Caledonian Road | Johan Renck di Chernobyl alla regia della serie tv tratta dal romanzo

Caledonian Road, Johan Renck di Chernobyl alla regia della serie tv tratta dal romanzo (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Il regista di Chernobyl Johan Renck e Michael Parets, sceneggiatore di Slow Horses, adatteranno in una serie tv il romanzo Caledonian Road di Andrew O’Hagen, attraverso la loro casa di produzione Sinestra, sostenuta da Fremantle. Pubblicato di recente da Faber con recensioni entusiastiche, Caledonian Road è il racconto dickensiano dell’ascesa e della caduta di Campbell Flynn, uno storico dell’arte e intellettuale famoso, raccontato sullo sfondo della Gran Bretagna dei giorni nostri e della profonda corruzione nel cuore della classe dirigente. O’Hagen è stato candidato tre volte al Booker Prize (per Our Fathers, Be Near Me e The Illuminations). Il suo ultimo ...
