Caledonian Road | Johan Renck di Chernobyl alla regia della serie tv tratta dal romanzo

Johan Renck e Michael Parets produrranno l'adattamento televisivo del romanzo di Andrew O'Hagan attraverso la loro etichetta Sinestra. Il regista di Chernobyl Johan Renck e il partner di produzione ... (movieplayer)
Arsonist David Jenkins sentenced at Teesside Crown Court for 12 vehicle fires in six-month spree across Hartlepool - David Jenkins was jailed for five years at Teesside Crown Court on Monday after he admitted setting fire to the vehicles over the course of six months last year. Thirty-two-year-old Jenkins set light ...hartlepoolmail.co.uk
Hartlepool arsonist caused £25,000 worth of damage to cars - A Hartlepool firebug who caused around £25,000 worth of damage to cars when he went on three arson sprees has been branded a dangerous offender.thenorthernecho.co.uk
Il regista di Chernobyl e lo sceneggiatore di Slow Horses adatteranno Caledonian Road per la tv - Johan Renck e Michael Parets produrranno l'adattamento televisivo del romanzo di Andrew O'Hagan attraverso la loro etichetta Sinestra.movieplayer