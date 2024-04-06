The apparition | come finisce il film horror del 2012? Trama | storia vera e spiegazione finale

The apparition

The apparition, come finisce il film horror del 2012? Trama, storia vera e spiegazione finale (Di sabato 6 aprile 2024) “The apparition” è un film d’orrore del 2012 con elementi drammatici e thriller. Prodotta negli Stati Uniti, la durata del film è di un’ora e 22 minuti, e è consigliato per un pubblico adulto a causa della delicatezza degli argomenti trattati. Ecco Trama, finale e storia vera. La Trama di “The apparition” La storia segue quattro studenti universitari, Patrick, Lydia, Ben e Kelly, che tentano di replicare un esperimento di parapsicologia noto come il Charles Experiment, originariamente condotto nel 1973 da sei persone. L’esperimento consiste nel tentativo di evocare lo spirito di un uomo deceduto di nome Charles Reamer, utilizzando moderne tecnologie per aggiornare ...
