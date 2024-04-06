The apparition | come finisce il film horror del 2012? Trama | storia vera e spiegazione finale

Clouds part and crowds scream as total solar eclipse delights the U.S. - There were scientific experiments, tourist events and religious ceremonies as Americans took in the awe-inspiring view of the last coast-to-coast total solar eclipse until 2045.msn

NASA Spots Object Speeding Around the Moon - Spider-Man Pointing NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spotted a bizarre, sliver of an object speeding across the lunar surface last month. An image taken by the satellite's narrow-angle camera shows ...news.yahoo

Tehran’s Vahdat Hall to host musical adaptation of “The Little Prince” - TEHRAN-Tehran’s Vahdat Hall will host a musical adaptation of French author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s “The Little Prince” on April 17.tehrantimes